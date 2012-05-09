* Gree, DeNA to phase out games with gambling aspects
* Firms' shares tumble ahead of announcement
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, May 9 Japan's leading social gaming
companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd said on
Wednesday they would gradually phase out games that contain
aspects of gambling as they face increased pressure from
regulators.
The game under investigation by Japan's Consumer Affairs
Agency is called "complete gacha", which charges users around $3
to $4 to turn over virtual cards. Completing a predetermined set
of up to seven cards allows subscribers to claim rare cards or
other valuable online rewards.
DeNA chief executive Isao Moriyasu told reporters after a
scheduled earnings announcement that it had decided to
voluntarily halt the games in question, but did not specify how
much impact it would have on its earnings.
"We do not know if we can maintain the growth that we have
enjoyed to this point (without these games)," said Moriyasu.
"From here on, we need to properly devise products that are
acceptable to society that can also maintain growth."
The announcement to halt the games comes after the two firms
posted stellar results for the year, outperforming many of
Japan's struggling companies. DeNA logged an operating profit of
63.4 billion yen in the year ended March, up 13 percent from the
previous year.
Gree, which boasts operating margins of more than 50 percent
from selling virtual cards and accessories for online gaming
avatars, announced this week a tripling of operating profit in
the quarter ended March 31.
Serkan Toto, a Tokyo-based consultant who advises investors
on Japan's social gaming industries, said the firms now face a
serious long-term challenge.
"It's an earthquake for these firms. It's not only the
platform providers that are affected. They will destroy the
third-party providers as well," said Toto.
"These companies, especially Gree, are incredibly dependent
on 'complete gacha' ... in other words, this super lucrative
game mechanism that these companies have enjoyed is now dead."
Shares of Gree have fallen 30.7 percent so far this week,
while DeNA has lost 22.3 percent.
