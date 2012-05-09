TOKYO May 9 Japanese social gaming company DeNA Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it would gradually remove games with gambling aspects, as it faces the possibility of regulatory restrictions.

The game under investigation by Japan's consumer agency is called "complete gacha", which charges users around $3 to $4 to turn over virtual cards. Completing a predetermined set of up to seven cards allows subscribers to claim rare cards or other valuable online rewards. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Mari Saito)