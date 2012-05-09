Carrefour confirms FNAC boss Bompard as its new chief
PARIS, June 9 Carrefour confirmed on Friday it had chosen Alexandre Bompard as its new chairman and chief executive following an eight month search at the world's second-largest retailer.
TOKYO May 9 Japanese social gaming company DeNA Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it would gradually remove games with gambling aspects, as it faces the possibility of regulatory restrictions.
The game under investigation by Japan's consumer agency is called "complete gacha", which charges users around $3 to $4 to turn over virtual cards. Completing a predetermined set of up to seven cards allows subscribers to claim rare cards or other valuable online rewards. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Mari Saito)
