TOKYO Aug 10 Shares of DeNA Co Ltd jumped as much as 21.5 percent to a three-week high at 2,200 yen on Friday morning after the social gaming company's first-quarter operating profit beat market expectations.

DeNA's forecast for its first-half operating profit ending September also came in above analysts' expectations.

Rival Gree Inc surged 9.5 percent to 1,394 yen. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)