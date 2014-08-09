BRIEF-Cyient Ltd sees double digit earnings growth in FY 18
* Says "outlook for FY 18 is strong, backed by a strong pipeline and order backlog"
Aug 9 Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit (in mln rupees) 815.2 vs 1,892 Total income 28.25 vs 27.66
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 58.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 1.28 billion rupees