India's ICICI Bank Q4 net profit jumps but lags estimates
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago