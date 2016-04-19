April 19 Oil and gas producer Denbury Resources
Inc said its lenders reduced its borrowing base by 30
percent to $1.05 billion and that it had to pledge more assets.
The company said the amendment to its credit facility
increased the mortgaged property collateral requirement to 90
percent from 85 percent of its proved reserves.
The amendment also allows the company to take on $1 billion
of junior lien debt that may be issued in exchange for the
company's senior subordinated notes or other unsecured
debt.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)