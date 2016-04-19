(Adds details)

April 19 Oil and gas producer Denbury Resources Inc said its lenders reduced its borrowing base by 30 percent to $1.05 billion and that it had to pledge more assets.

U.S. oil and gas companies are seeing the largest cuts yet to their bank loans as oil prices continue to remain weak.

Every six months, oil and gas producers negotiate with banks how much credit they should be given, based on the value of their reserves in the ground.

Denbury said the amendment to its credit facility increased the mortgaged property collateral requirement to 90 percent from 85 percent of its proved reserves.

The amendment also allows the company to take on $1 billion of junior lien debt that may be issued in exchange for the company's senior subordinated notes or other unsecured debt.

Denbury also said it added to its hedging positions and now has hedges in place through the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)