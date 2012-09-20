Oil prices fall on further rise in US drilling, signs of slowing demand
SINGAPORE, June 19 Oil prices fell early on Monday, weighed down by high supplies despite an OPEC-led initiative to cut production to tighten the market.
Sept 20 Denbury Resources Inc said it would sell its oil and gas fields in the Bakken shale in North Dakota and Montana to Exxon Mobil Corp for $1.6 billion in cash and interests in some other fields.
Denbury plans to use the proceeds to explore buying oil fields in the Gulf Coast or Rocky Mountain regions, among other things.
SINGAPORE, June 19 Oil prices fell early on Monday, weighed down by high supplies despite an OPEC-led initiative to cut production to tighten the market.
* Price wars concentrated in over-supplied northern provinces