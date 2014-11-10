Nov 10 Biotechnology company Dendreon Corp
filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday
and said it has reached agreements on the terms of a financial
restructuring with certain bond holders.
Dendreon said the restructuring may take the form of a
stand-alone recapitalization or a sale of the company or its
assets.
Under the agreements, the senior noteholders will support a
plan of reorganization to convert all 2016 notes to common
equity of the reorganized Dendreon.
The company can also conduct a court-supervised sale process
for all or substantially all of its assets to a party that would
continue producing and providing its prostate cancer vaccine
Provenge.
Provenge, the company's sole product in the market, is
designed to reprogram the body's immune cells to attack advanced
prostate cancer cells.
Provenge, once touted as the next big thing in cancer
treatment, received European marketing approval last September
for use in advanced prostate cancer patients.
"Whether the restructuring takes the form of a stand-alone
recapitalization or a sale of the company or its assets, we are
confident that this process will allow Provenge to remain
commercially available to the patients and providers," Thomas
Amick, Dendreon's CEO, said in a statement.
Dendreon said it has significant liquidity to support all of
its operations during the restructuring process and does not
anticipate the need to raise any incremental financing in
connection with the restructuring process.
The company listed assets of $100 million to $500 million
and liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion.
The case is In: Dendreon Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 14-12515.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)