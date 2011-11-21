* Previously drug but not infusion costs covered
Nov 21 The U.S. Medicare and Medicaid health
programs will cover the cost of infusing Dendreon Corp's
DNDN.O prostate cancer vaccine Provenge in addition to the
drug itself, the company said on Monday.
Dendreon's shares, which have lost more than 80 percent of
their value since May, rose 4.7 percent following the ruling by
the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The vaccine was approved to much fanfare and began selling
in May 2010, but has endured a disappointing launch in part due
to physician uncertainty about reimbursement for the medicine
that costs about $93,000 for a course of three infusions.
The Seattle-based company said that, under the updated
coverage policy, the costs associated with administering
Provenge can now be billed separately. CMS said in June it
would cover the cost of the drug itself.
Physicians are reimbursed $125 per infusion for
administering biologic drugs, on average, depending on
geographic location and the length of the infusion, said
Katherine Stueland, a spokeswoman for Dendreon.
The CMS decision will cover claims for infusion costs of
Provenge retroactive to June 30.
Unlike traditional vaccines that prevent disease, Provenge
works by using cells from a patient's own body to spark the
immune system to attack the cancer.
Dendreon withdrew its bullish sales forecast for Provenge
in August, citing lack of physician familiarity with the new
type of treatment, as well as concerns about getting paid. The
move sent Dendreon shares shares, which had approached $44 in
early May, plummeting 67 percent.
The company has since said it expects only modest sales
growth for Provenge for the next several quarters.
"Today's announcement provides additional comfort to
physicians concerned about Provenge reimbursement," ISI Group
analyst Mark Schoenebaum said in a research note.
Schoenebaum estimates that about three-quarters of patients
using the drug are eligible for the Medicare program for the
elderly, so the CMS decision represents "an incremental
positive for Dendreon."
Dendreon shares close up 4.7 percent at $8.73 on Nasdaq
after rising as high as $9.09 earlier in the day.
