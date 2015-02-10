Feb 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc appears poised to scoop up bankrupt cancer vaccine maker Dendreon Corp after another potential buyer dropped from the bidding process, three sources close to the sale told Reuters.

Valeant, of Laval, Quebec, has agreed to pay $400 million for the assets of Seattle-based Dendreon, best known for its Provenge cancer treatment. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)