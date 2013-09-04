LONDON, Sept 4 Denham Capital, a Boston-based
private equity firm focused on the energy and resources sectors,
has moved the head of its power & renewables team to London as
part of a drive to chase more deals in emerging markets.
Denham, which has more than $7.3 billion in invested and
committed capital, said in a statement on Wednesday that Scott
Mackin, co-president and one of its managing partners, has
relocated to London where he will lead a team of four.
"Power and renewables opportunities are far greater overseas
today, particularly in emerging markets, than in the U.S.," said
Mackin. "We believe this trend will only continue, as nearly 80
percent of new generation capacity requirements during the next
two decades are expected to come from developing economies."
Mackin was previously located in New Jersey, where Denham
closed its office in early August.