April 16 Canada's Energy Fuels Inc said
it is looking to buy the U.S. mining assets of Denison Mines
Corp in an all-stock transaction valued at C$106
million.
Energy Fuels plans to issue 425 million shares as part the
transaction that will see Denison shareholders end up with a
66.5 percent stake in the combined entity.
Energy Fuels CEO Steve Antony said the deal will combine the
only operating uranium mill in the U.S., White Mesa, with a
significant resource base and substantially increase White
Mesa's available feedstock.
The two companies have also agreed to a reciprocal C$3
million break-up fee as they enter into exclusive negotiations.
Energy Fuels said its three largest shareholders -- Dundee
Resources Ltd, Pinetree Capital Ltd and Mega Uranium Ltd -- who
together own about 22.7 percent of its shares, have indicated
their willingness to support the deal.
Energy Fuels also expects to seek shareholder approval to
implement a 10-for-1 reverse stock split.
Energy Fuels shares closed at 25 Canadian cents on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.