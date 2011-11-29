Nov 29 Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO) said on Tuesday that it could potentially boost the resource estimate at its Mutanga project in Zambia by 16 to 24 million pounds of uranium, based on exploration drilling completed this year.

Denison warned that while the results look promising, it has not done enough drilling to properly define an increase in the resources. Exploration at Mutanga will continue in 2012.

The Toronto-based miner explored three zones at the project as part of the second phase of its 2011 drilling program. The company said it will prepare a resource estimate for the Dibwe East Zones 1 and 2 by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

Denison produces uranium and vanadium in the United States. The company has development-stage uranium projects in Canada, Zambia and Mongolia. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)