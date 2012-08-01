ISTANBUL Aug 1 Turkish lender Denizbank , owned by Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia , on Wednesday announced net profit of 131.2 million lira ($73.1 million) for the second quarter, down 4.4 percent from a year ago.

The bank said its loans were up 8.9 percent year-on-year in the same period to 24.4 billion lira and its net interest income rose 38.2 percent to 533.1 million lira. ($1 = 1.7951 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)