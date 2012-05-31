ISTANBUL May 31 The sale of Denizbank
, Franco-Belgian Dexia's Turkish unit, could
be completed in the second week of June, Denizbank Chief
Executive Hakan Ates said on Thursday.
Denizbank said previously Dexia and Russian lender Sberbank
had agreed on exclusive talks on Denizbank's sale.
Sberbank, Europe's No.2 lender by market value, is seeking a
foothold in its long-eyed Turkish market and had been competing
for DenizBank with Qatar National Bank.
Sberbank now appears to be the only bidder and is in
exclusive talks, Dexia said in a statement late on May 24,
adding that Sberbank had submitted a binding offer.
