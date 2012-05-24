MOSCOW May 24 Russian lender Sberbank is close to buying Turkey's Denizbank, in a deal that would secure it a foothold in its long-eyed Turkish market and nudge out a rival bidder, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Sberbank, Europe's No.2 lender by market value, was competing for Denizbank, a unit of Belgium's Dexia, with Qatar National Bank.

Sberbank is now left as the only bidder and is starting exclusive talks, one of the sources said. Two other sources said that a statement regarding Sberbank and Denizbank might be issued later on Thursday.

Sberbank, Denizbank and its owner Dexia declined comment.

"The official bid is planned to be made by the end of May," one banker said. None of the three specified the price Russia's top lender is willing to pay for Denizbank.

Sources told Reuters previously that the Belgian government had wanted 1.5 times Denizbank's book value

Crippled by the euzo zone debt crisis, Dexia was bailed out last October by France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and its assets are being sold.

If it proceeds, Denizbank will be the second step in Sberbank's international foray, after it paid 505 million euros ($635.5 million) in February to buy VBI from Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, aiming to boost its presence in emerging Europe.

Sberbank is ramping its activities in Russia's historic sphere influence to diversify away from a home market where it controls a third of overall lending and half of household deposits. It aims to earn at least 5 percent of profits from international operations by 2014. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova in Moscow, additional reporting by Phil Blenkinsop in Brussels, editing by Megan Davies and Douglas Busvine and Elaine Hardcastle)