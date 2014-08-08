ISTANBUL Aug 8 Turkish lender Denizbank , owned by Sberbank, said on Friday it was cooperating with the Russian bank for the financing of Istanbul's third airport.

Denizbank saw no impact on the bank from international sanctions against Russia, Board Chairman Hakan Ates told reporters.

Ates also said the bank planned to have a significant share in the bank consortium for the airport financing. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)