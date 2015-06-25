(Adds emergency landing, police comment)
COPENHAGEN, June 25 Bomb squad experts were
investigating a Turkish Airlines plane that had to make an
emergency landing in Copenhagen on Thursday after crew spotted a
suspicious bag, police said.
The plane had been travelling from Istanbul to New York and
landed at about 1350 GMT.
"A small bag was found onboard which nobody claimed and the
crew therefore decided to contact Copenhagen airport to ask for
permission for an emergency landing," Kristian Aaskov, duty
police officer, told Reuters by telephone.
Crew and passengers had been evacuated before the plane was
taxied to a deserted area to be checked by bomb experts and
sniffer dogs.
Aaskov said he expected the bomb squad to finish the search
of the plane soon.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Writing by Sabina
Zawadzki; Editing by Alison Williams)