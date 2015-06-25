(Adds nothing suspicious found on plane)
COPENHAGEN, June 25 Bomb squad experts found
nothing suspicious on a Turkish Airlines plane that had to make
an emergency landing in Copenhagen on Thursday, Danish police
said.
The plane had been travelling from Istanbul to New York and
landed at about 1350 GMT because crew found a suspicious bag
which no one on the flight had claimed.
"I can confirm it was a camera bag with an older camera
under a seat, which caused the emergency landing. It most likely
was not removed after the plane's last trip," Kristian Aaskov,
duty police officer, told Reuters by telephone.
Crew and passengers had been evacuated before the plane was
taxied to a deserted area and checked by bomb experts and
sniffer dogs.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Writing by Sabina
Zawadzki; Editing by Gareth Jones)