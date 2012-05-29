COPENHAGEN Danish police have detained two brothers from Somalia on suspicion of plotting an attack, the state security police said on Tuesday.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said in a statement the arrests late on Monday had thwarted a "concrete act of terror," but did not elaborate.

The brothers, aged 18 and 23, are Danish citizens and have lived in Denmark for 16 years, the PET said.

"The detainees are suspected of being in the process of preparing an act of terror, among other things, through conversations about methods, targets and use of weapon types," the PET said.

It said one of the brothers was suspected of being trained at a camp of the militant group al Shabaab in Somalia.

One of the men was detained at his residence in the Danish town of Aarhus and the other was stopped when he arrived by plane at Copenhagen airport, the PET said.

The two men will appear before a court later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Janet Lawrence)