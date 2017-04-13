COPENHAGEN, April 13 Renowned Danish-Icelandic
artist Olafur Eliasson has created a series of lights - Little
Sun Light Swarm - for Copenhagen's Tivoli amusement park.
The thirty-three lamps lighting up Tivoli, which is one of
oldest amusement parks in the world, are each constructed from
two identical intersecting geometric bronze frames around a
tetrahedral core.
Dichromatic glass panels and polished stainless steel
mirrors are set into the frames in five different combinations,
enabling the lamps to change colour as people pass by.
Eliasson called the lights, which are illuminated from
within by LEDs, a swarm of suns because he believes energy does
not come from one source, but from many.
(Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Darren Schuettler)