COPENHAGEN, July 15 Two paintings by Flemish
baroque artist Peter Paul Rubens and Spain's Francisco Goya that
were stolen in 2008 have been returned safely to their walls in
Denmark's Voergaard Castle on Wednesday.
The thieves were caught and have already served their
sentence for breaking into the castle in northern Jutland at
night and stealing the paintings, but they never gave up the
location of the artworks.
The paintings reappeared a month ago.
"That's when we were contacted by (Danish security and
intelligence service) PET who told us the paintings might have
showed up in Copenhagen," chairman of Voergaard Castle Hans
Jorgen Kaptain told news agency Ritzau.
"We were sent a picture of the two paintings, leaning
against a mattress. They looked so authentic that we dared to
believed they were the real ones," he said.
Danish experts have verified that the paintings match the
time period of both Rubens and Goya, but a true verification of
authenticity requires examination by experts in the artists'
native countries of the Netherlands and Spain.
The castle press office was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Angus MacSwan)