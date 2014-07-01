COPENHAGEN, July 1 Denmark's central bank gave
the following results of auctions on Tuesday of 2019 and 2025
government bonds:
Denmark 2019 government bond : Coupon: 4.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2019
Settlement: July 4, 2014
Previous
Auction date July 1, 2014 June 17, 2014
Allotment price 118.46 118.22
Yield 0.50 0,57
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 7.80 8.28
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.70 1.79
Bid-to-cover ratio 4.59 4.63
Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
Settlement: July 4, 2014
Previous
Auction date July 1, 2014 June 17, 2014
Allotment price 101.15 100.20
Yield 1.64 1.73
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 5.26 2.02
Allotted (bln DKK) 4.22 1.61
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.25 1.25
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment
at the cut-off bid level.
