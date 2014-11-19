COPENHAGEN, Nov 19 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2016 and a 2025 government bond: Denmark 2016 government bond : Coupon: 2.5 pct. Maturity: Nov 15, 2016 Settlement: Nov 21, 2014 Previous Auction date Nov 19, 2014 Sep 16, 2014 Allotment price 105.04 105.48 Yield -0.04 -0.04 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 3.93 3.70 Allotted (bln DKK) 0.95 1.77 Bid-to-cover ratio 4.14 2.09 Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Nov 21, 2014 Previous Auction date Nov 19, 2014 Nov 5, 2014 Allotment price 107.55 107.15 Yield 1.02 1.06 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 6.88 5.39 Allotted (bln DKK) 1.41 2.60 Bid-to-cover ratio 4.88 2.07 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; edited by Teis Jensen)