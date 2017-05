COPENHAGEN, April 15 The Danish central bank sold treasury bills worth 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($213 million) at auction on Monday.

It was the second time running the central bank accepted bids after refusing to do so at three consecutive auctions in February and March to avoid pressure on the crown.

The total bids from investors was 11.3 billion crowns.

($1 = 7.0462 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by John Stonestreet)