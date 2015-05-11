COPENHAGEN May 11 The Danish central bank said on Monday it did not accept any bids at its Treasury bills auction.

The bank also turned down all bids at three consecutive auctions in February and March to avoid pressure on the crown.

Total bids from investors on Monday were 1.1 billion crowns ($8.3 million). ($1 = 132.4600 crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Louise Ireland)