COPENHAGEN Feb 11 The Danish central bank did not accept any bids at its auction of treasury bills on Wednesday, extending a suspension of bond issuance into the short-dated debt to keep the crown stable.

The central bank has been battling to keep the national currency in a narrow range to the euro, moving interest rates well into negative territory and intervening in the foreign exchange market at unprecedented levels.

At the end of last month it suspended the issuance of longer-dated government bonds, effectively removing 75 billion Danish crowns worth of demand from the market while hoping that rates on existing bonds are reduced through higher demand.

Wednesday's auction of treasury bills maturing on June 1 drew bids totalling 5.9 billion Danish crowns ($897 million). At the last such auction on Jan. 29, the cut-off rate for treasury bills was -0.54 percent.

"It is mostly investors from abroad who buy treasury bills and if the central bank accepted their bids it would have increased the inflow of euros and other currencies," Nordea analyst Jan Storup Nielsen said.

The Danish central bank said in December it wanted outstanding T-bills to amount to 30 billion Danish crowns by the end of 2015. It declined to comment on what impact Wednesday's action would have on that target.

Governor Lars Rohde told Reuters last Friday that lower liquidity as a result of not issuing government bonds would be considered as a "cost of war" in the central bank's effort to keep crown close to central parity against the euro.

The bank spent over 100 billion Danish crowns ($15 billion) intervening last month to keep the currency within a tight range against a falling euro and has cut its deposit rate four times in three weeks to an unprecedented low of -0.75 percent.

Analysts have suggested a further 70 billion Danish crowns have been spent on intervention since the end of January.

At 0943 GMT the crown was at 7.4440 per euro.

Under the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark agrees to keep the crown in a corridor of 2.25 percent either side of a central parity rate of 7.46038 to the euro. In practice, it has kept it in a range of 0.50 percent either side.

