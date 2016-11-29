(Adds analyst quotes, context)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN Nov 29 Denmark sold treasury bills on Tuesday at the lowest interest rates this year, the central bank said, as rising rates on long-term bonds push up demand for short-term debt.

The central bank sold more than 8 billion crowns ($1.14 billion) worth of the one-year government paper at rates as low as -0.72 percent at the auction.

Sydbank economist Soren Kristensen said the auction result was "remarkable" given an overall rise in global yields driven by expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's promised infrastructure investment will spur growth and inflation.

He said some investors might be switching from bonds into short-dated T-bills because they fear further price falls on the longer-dated debt.

"It may just be ... the expectation that (yields) will rise even more that has caused the rates on T-bills to go down," Kristensen said.

Yields on Danish t-bills hit a record low of -0.98 percent at an auction in April last year. The central bank has at times used the t-bill auctions as a tool to control the exchange rate of the crown, which is pegged to the euro.

Short-term paper in Denmark's mortgage bond market - the largest in Europe - sold at record low interest rates on Friday in the first big roll-over auctions since the U.S. election.

That result highlighted the strength of demand for top-rated assets, after short-dated German government bond yields set a new record low earlier on Friday.

($1 = 7.0178 Danish crowns) (Editing by Catherine Evans)