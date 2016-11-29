(Adds analyst quotes, context)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN Nov 29 Denmark sold treasury bills
on Tuesday at the lowest interest rates this year, the central
bank said, as rising rates on long-term bonds push up demand for
short-term debt.
The central bank sold more than 8 billion crowns ($1.14
billion) worth of the one-year government paper at rates as low
as -0.72 percent at the auction.
Sydbank economist Soren Kristensen said the auction result
was "remarkable" given an overall rise in global yields driven
by expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's promised
infrastructure investment will spur growth and inflation.
He said some investors might be switching from bonds into
short-dated T-bills because they fear further price falls on the
longer-dated debt.
"It may just be ... the expectation that (yields) will rise
even more that has caused the rates on T-bills to go down,"
Kristensen said.
Yields on Danish t-bills hit a record low of -0.98 percent
at an auction in April last year. The central bank has at times
used the t-bill auctions as a tool to control the exchange rate
of the crown, which is pegged to the euro.
Short-term paper in Denmark's mortgage bond market - the
largest in Europe - sold at record low interest rates on Friday
in the first big roll-over auctions since the U.S. election.
That result highlighted the strength of demand for top-rated
assets, after short-dated German government bond yields set a
new record low earlier on Friday.
($1 = 7.0178 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)