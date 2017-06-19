COPENHAGEN, June 19 Denmark on Monday urged
banks to limit mortgage lending to households with big debts in
areas with high house prices to help to protect financial
stability.
People across Scandinavia have been taking increasing risks
on housing as prices have soared over the last decade, fuelled
by low interest rates and tax incentives.
In March, Denmark's Systemic Risk Council called on the
government to prevent most borrowers in Copenhagen and Aarhus,
the country's two main cities, from taking on interest-only or
variable-interest loans if their debts exceeded 400 percent of
pretax income.
Only about 15 percent of home loans granted by mortgage
lenders should be exempt from these restrictions, business
minister Brian Mikkelsen said in a statement on Monday,
referring to recommendations made by the Systemic Risk Council,
which was set up in 2013 in response to the 2008 financial
crisis.
"Credit institutions should exercise particular caution in
lending in growth areas," Mikkelsen said.
Danish housing prices fell sharply in the wake of the
crisis, but property prices in key urban areas have boomed since
then alongside a surge in household debt.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen. Editing by Jane
Merriman)