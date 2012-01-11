COPENHAGEN Jan 11 Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday that Danish banks are generally sound, and large and medium-sized institutions have sufficient capital to withstand economic conditions significantly worse than what is expected.

"One bank will need additional capital," the Nationalbank said in a statement without identifying it. "However, in the event of a very severe negative shock to the Danish economy, more banks will need to strengthen their capitalisation."

Overall, the liquidity of the Danish banks is good, but with a considerable variation between banks, the central bank said.

The most significant challenge in the coming years is that large amounts of senior debt will mature, including state-guaranteed debt issued in 2009-10, and banks would need to adjust to a situation without government guarantees, it said. (Reporting by John Acher)