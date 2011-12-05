COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danish central bank
Governor Nils Bernstein said on Monday that Denmark should not
introduce any new general aid packages for banks until the
current support packages expire in 2013 and 2014.
"It is the Nationalbank's view that any new state guarantees
should not be considered until the existing opportunities are
exhausted," Bernstein said in a speech to the Danish Bankers
Association's annual meeting.
Bernstein said the funding problems of the Danish banking
sector were not general problems, but affect some weak banks.
"Therefore we believe specific problems should be solved
with specific actions, and not with a general extension of a
general deal, (such as) opening up for guarantees for all
banks," Bernstein told Reuters on the sidelines of the
conference.
"If we should at all consider such a reopening,... it should
only happen after the current options have been used," he added.
Bernstein said it was unsustainable policy for banks to
depend on state aid, so Denmark needed to prepare to leave that
situation behind.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)