COPENHAGEN Dec 5 The head of Denmark's biggest financial group, Danske Bank, said on Monday that the Danish banking sector is generally sound.

"I dare say that the Danish banking sector in general is healthy," Danske Bank Chief Executive Peter Straarup told the annual meeting of the Danish Bankers Association of which he is chairman.

"Not that there are no challenges. Absolutely. But generally healthy," Straarup said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)