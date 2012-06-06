COPENHAGEN, June 6 The Danish central bank said
on Wednesday that Denmark's largest banks are robust but some
small and mid-sized financial institutions would need to
strengthen their capital base in stress scenarios.
"The large banks generally strengthened their capital bases
in 2011," the Nationalbank said in a statement with a new
financial stability report.
"(The) Nationalbank's stress test shows that the largest
banks are robust," Governor Nils Bernstein said in the
statement.
Bernstein said any problems arising among small and
medium-sized Danish banks could be solved within the existing
framework for mergers and resolution.
"It is important that banks with low excess capital adequacy
endeavour to strengthen their capitalisation," he added.
