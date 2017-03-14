COPENHAGEN, March 14 Danish banks should
significantly increase their focus on complying with rules to
avoid money laundering and tax evasion, the Danish Financial
Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday in a report in the wake
of the so-called the Panama Papers.
This was backed by the country's business minister.
"It's unsatisfactory that a range of banks in clear
violation of the law apparently have risked participating in
money laundering," business minister Brian Mikkelsen said in a
statement.
"That's why I see a need for initiatives with a focus on
increased management responsibility".
