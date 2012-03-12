COPENHAGEN, March 12 Ratings agency
Moody's said on Monday that Denmark's new support package for
its banks is "credit positive" and would help avoid cuts in the
value of assets held by senior creditors and depositors.
The centre-left government unveiled a set of measures
earlier this month that will include allowing lenders to shift
bad property loans to the state to strengthen their ability to
continue providing credit to borrowers.
The support package, which the government agreed on with
four opposition parties, was seen rescuing corporate bank FIH
Erhvervsbank and will also create a new agricultural
financing institution that will accept farm loans from banks.
Moody's called it a positive step to improving a key problem
area that also reduced the risk of an earlier support scheme,
known as Banking Package III, being used to impose haircuts on
holders of senior unsecured debt and depositors.
"Although the support package is a symptom of an ailing
agricultural sector, its development is credit positive for
Danish banks as an additional funding source for farmers,"
Moody's said in statement.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by John Stonestreet)