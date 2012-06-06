* Central bank says big Danish institutions solid
* Says some smaller banks should boost capital
* Number of banks likely to continue to decline
COPENHAGEN, June 6 Denmark's largest banks are
robust but some small and mid-sized financial institutions
should boost their capital bases to cope with potential market
stresses, the Danish central bank said on Wednesday.
Denmark has the most fragmented banking sector in the Nordic
region, with 107 financial institutions in all, and the
Nationalbank said in a new financial stability report that it
expected a recent trend towards consolidation to continue.
"(The) Nationalbank's stress test shows that the largest
banks are robust," central bank governor Nils Bernstein said,
with the report noting that large domestic banks generally
strengthened their capital bases in 2011.
The four banks that participated in a capital test performed
by the European Banking Authority (EBA) - Danske Bank
, Sydbank, Jyske Bank and
Nykredit - have excess capital adequacy that remains positive in
all the Nationalbank's stress test scenarios, he said.
Those banks' Tier 1 equity remains above 9 percent, even if
government capital injections are excluded, he added.
Bernstein said the number of financial institutions in
Denmark, which stood at 185 in 2000, was likely to continue to
fall.
"This is a structural trend, and (the) Nationalbank has no
target for the number of banks in Denmark," he said.
The decisive factor is that individual banks - no matter how
large or small - have a viable business model and contribute to
providing capital and financial services efficiently, he said.
Some of the country's small and medium-sized banks would
need to strengthen their capitalisation in stress scenarios, the
central bank said.
But any problems arising among small and medium-sized Danish
banks could be solved within the existing framework for mergers
and resolution, Bernstein said.
"It is important that banks with low excess capital adequacy
endeavour to strengthen their capitalisation," he added.
Most of the small and mid-sized banks with more loans than
deposits at the start of the crisis have narrowed those funding
gaps in recent years or turned them into surpluses, the central
bank said.
"This is positive, since the small and medium-sized banks
generally have limited market access," Bernstein said, adding it
was important that small and medium-sized banks, for which
government-guaranteed securities still made up a considerable
part of their balance sheets, continued to adjust to a "viable
business model."
The housing market plays an role in the economy and has
great influence on financial stability, the central bank said.
Bernstein said it was a flaw of the government's tax reform
that it did not restore a link between property value tax and
current property valuations.
He said such a link would reduce harmful fluctuations in
house prices, and could be done without increasing the overall
level of taxation.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Mark Potter)