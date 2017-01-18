By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN Jan 18 Denmark's central bank
proposed stricter capital rules for the country's large mortgage
banks on Wednesday in an effort to reduce taxpayer losses and
minimize the wider economic impact if one or more of them gets
into trouble.
The central bank wants Danish mortgage lenders, which
include units of Nykredit (IPO-NYKRD.CO), Danske Bank
, Nordea and Jyske Bank, to lose
an exemption to a 'minimum requirement for own funds and
eligible liabilities', known as MREL, and fall into line with
other European Union banks.
"It is Danmarks Nationalbank's clear recommendation that
mortgage banks be comprised by the same rules on resolution as
other institutions," the central bank said in a statement.
It said that the cost to homeowners of introducing the MREL
requirement to mortgage banks would be between 200 crowns and
1,100 crowns per year for each one million crowns borrowed.
The statement was sent to the Danish FSA which is compiling
Denmark's response to a November proposal from the European
Commission for new capital rules, roughly in line with those
agreed by the Basel Committee of global regulators.
FinansDanmark, a lobby group for the Danish financial
sector, said the mortgage banks already had an adequate
resolution model and that long-awaited proposals from the Basel
Committee are expected to further increase the requirements.
"The Danish parliament has backed that the Danish mortgage
banks should have these exemptions, and the Danish mortgage
banks live up to the EU rules for getting such exemptions,"
FinansDanmark's Deputy CEO Ane Arnth Jensen told Reuters.
The lobby group said last week that the EU proposal would
hit the Danish mortgage sector, Europe's largest, very hard,
because the proposed provisions for market risks did not
adequately factor in the very low risk of holding Danish
mortgage bonds.
The Danish $400 billion mortgage bond market has not had a
single default in its 220-year history.
Nykredit, Denmark's largest mortgage bank, said last year
that it would increase fees for homeowners and seek a stock
exchange listing to prepare for capital requirements from the EU
and Basel, triggering protests.
