COPENHAGEN, March 30 Danish banks drew a total of 18.9 billion Danish crowns ($3.37 billion) on Friday from a three-year lending facility offered by the central bank to help boost their liquidity and get them off state aid.

Lenders had been expected to draw up to 200 billion Danish crowns ($35.70 billion) at the operation, although estimates varied widely.

"The facility is offered to financial institutions which can use it according to their commercial evaluation. The Nationalbank (Denmark's central bank) has no success criteria for the use of the facility," said head of the Nationalbank, Nils Bernstein in a statement.

Danish banks are facing a 2013 deadline to pay back around 150 billion crowns of state-guaranteed loans which they took during the financial crisis that began in late 2008.

The country's biggest bank Danske Bank said earlier on Friday it would draw 15 billion Danish crowns as the rate was reasonable.

The bank grabbed 4 billion euros of three-year loans from the European Central Bank in February to boost its liquidity ahead of tighter regulations.

Announcing the three-year credit facility in December, the Nationalbank said the rate of interest would be variable, reflecting the bank's seven-day monetary policy lending rate.

The interest rate on the Central Bank loan is currently 0.7 percent and the variable rate will follow the central bank's seven-day lending rate with an added fee.

The loans, which will be provided against collateral specified by the central bank, will supplement the bank's seven-day and six-month credit facilities.

The loans also help address high funding costs, a particular problem for smaller Danish banks, which were frozen out of international markets last year as market turmoil escalated and investors grew increasingly worried about their health.

Denmark has taken nine banks into state hands since the start of the financial crisis.

The Danish central bank's operation mirrors on a smaller scale the ECB's second offering of three-year funding at the end of February, when banks took a huge 530 billion euros ($706.06 billion) of ultra-cheap funds.

The central bank will offer cheap three-year loans against collateral again on September 28. ($1 = 5.6019 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Catherine Evans)