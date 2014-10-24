COPENHAGEN Oct 24 Plans for two middle-sized Danish lenders to merge could prompt bigger rival Spar Nord to step in to buy them both in a new round of consolidation for the country's fragmented banking industry, analysts said.

Norresundby Bank and Nordjyske Bank, both with branches in the northwestern part of Denmark, said earlier this month they would merge.

"A dream scenario would be in our view for Spar Nord to use this event as a trigger to launch a bid for Norresundby Bank and, if there is an opening from Nordjyske Bank, on it as well," analysts from Danske Bank said in a note.

However, Spar Nord could wait until the current merger is complete and then kill two birds with one stone.

For decades Spar Nord has owned 50.2 percent of Norresundby Bank but the smaller rival has kept its distance from its Jutland neighbour due to a historical anomaly that has left Spar Nord with the voting rights equivalent to a holder of just seven ordinary shares.

"Spar Nord might want to wait until the two smaller rivals have merged and then take over the new combined bank," analyst Steffen Torvits from banking newsletter Bankinfo said.

Combined, the three would have a market capitalisation of 9.68 billion Danish crowns ($1.64 billion), putting them within reach of the country's third-biggest lender, Sydbank, with 13 billion crowns. The merger of the two smaller banks alone would create the country's sixth biggest bank.

Complicating the matter, a merger between the two smaller rivals still needs Spar Nord's backing despite its lack of simple voting rights, as the deal needs the approval of a two-thirds majority in terms of economic as well as voting interest.

Spar Nord has said before it sees a potential for big synergies from a takeover of Norresundby Bank but a spokesman said this week the bank does not have any comments to make on the current situation.

Nordjyske Bank's chairman, Hans Jorgen Kaptain, said a deal with Spar Nord was not on the agenda. Norresundby Bank's chairman was not immediately available for comment.

Spar Nord could end up fighting off a larger suitor itself -- analysts have long speculated that Nykredit, the second biggest financial institution in Denmark, might buy up the Aalborg-based bank since it already controls 10 percent of Spar Nord.

The speculation was fuelled further when both banks said separately but just a day apart two weeks ago that they would switch to using the same digital platform operated by Bankernes EDB Central (BEC).

Analysts have said running operations on different platforms stand in the way of mergers because of the time and money needed to move combined banks onto a single platform, whereas more mergers are definitely needed in Denmark.

More than 60 banks have disappeared since the financial crisis began in 2008 but the country's 5.5 million inhabitants still have 88 financial institutions to choose from.

"My guess is that the number of banks in Denmark will continue to decline and by 2020 we will have less than 40 left," said Nicholas Rohde, an analyst at Niro Invest.

(1 US dollar = 5.8791 Danish crowns)