* Denmark's minority government will after the summer introduce a bill proposing increased fines for infringements of the Financial Business Act, the Ministry of Business and Growth said in a press release on Monday.

* The government proposal will follow the recommendations from a committee that has recommended that the fines should be increased to up to 50 million Danish crowns ($7.6 million) in particularly serious cases, the ministry said.

* The bill needs a the backing of a majority of the parliament to come into force.($1 = 6.5589 Danish crowns)