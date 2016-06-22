BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) -
* Danish banks and mortgage credit institutions will have to raise around 130 billion Danish crowns ($19.7 billion) in additional capital if the proposed Basel IV requirements are introduced in their current form, three lobby groups said in a joint statement
* "That would have far-reaching consequences for both the financial sector and the Danish society," The Danish Bankers Association, The Association of Danish Mortgage Banks and The Danish Mortgage Banks' Federation added
* The lobby groups do not support the Basel Committee's proposal for the construction of capital floors for banks as they believe it would distort the banks' risk policy
* "The proposal from Basel will cost jobs and growth across Europe," Ane Arnth Jensen, chief executive of The Association of Danish Mortgage Banks, said($1 = 6.6066 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project