COPENHAGEN Aug 28 Denmark's government is
struggling to gather enough support in parliament to approve
tougher bank capital requirements that credit-rating agencies
say are needed to shore up the country's banking system.
The minority government wants major financial institutions,
including Denmark's biggest financial group Danske Bank
, to hold more capital against risks including
mortgage lending.
The lack of consensus, on legislation the government wants
to be approved in October, is unusual in Denmark which has a
tradition of cooperation between government and opposition
parties in matters of financial regulation.
But political parties disagree strongly about how much banks
should boost their capital to prevent another financial crisis.
With parliament close to deadlock, Denmark's minority
centre-left government has threatened to vote with the far-left
Red-Green party if it fails to reach agreement with the
conservative opposition on the issue on Thursday, sources told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Officials told Reuters the government would stick to its
position that the capital requirement for Danske Bank
should be raised 3.5 percentage points to at least
15.5 percent of risk-weighed assets over a five-year period.
The conservative opposition parties - including the Liberal
Party, the Conservative Party and Liberal Alliance - say levels
such as this would weigh on economic growth and damage Danish
banks' competitiveness. They want to postpone a decision until
all other EU countries have decided on capital levels for
Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFIs).
Danske Bank's balance sheet covers about 42 percent of total
financial sector assets in Denmark.
Government party officials told Reuters that if no agreement
was found, the centre-left parties would prefer to form a
temporary voting pact with the Red-Green Alliance - which wants
to nationalise all Danish financial institutions - to pass the
SIFI legislation.
Government party officials told Reuters that all financial
institutions except Danske Bank have now accepted the capital
recommendations from a committee of experts.
"Only Danske Bank considers the recommendation too high. All
other six (major) financial institutions have more or less
accepted the new capital standard," Social Liberal member of
parliament Andreas Steenberg told Reuters.
Danske Bank said the government should give banks the
ability to support Danish growth.
"If they go too far or too quickly in comparison with other
countries, it will increase the cost for the whole society,"
Danske Bank spokesman Kenni Leth told Reuters.
Peter Engberg Jensen, CEO of Nykredit, Denmark's third-
largest financial institute, told the Borsen newspaper on Friday
the delay in agreeing requirements would harm banks, which all
need to refinance large loans in the near future in order to
maintain their capital.
Nordea Denmark CEO Anders Jensen told Reuters in May that
the committee of experts' recommendation seemed reasonable.
