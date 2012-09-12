COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 Euro zone outsider Denmark
may need to join a proposed European banking union if it
succeeds in boosting the credibility of euro area banks, the
head of the Danish central bank said on Wednesday.
The European Commission presented sweeping plans earlier on
Wednesday for the European Central Bank to supervise all euro
zone banks in a first step towards creating a banking union for
Europe.
"The framework is directed first and foremost to the euro
countries, but with access for non-euro countries to join,"
central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said in a statement.
"If the framework is established, it could well lead to a
strengthening of confidence towards the banking sector of euro
countries, which could make it difficult for Denmark to remain
outside," Bernstein said.
From that perspective, Bernstein said, it was important for
Denmark to engage in constructive talks on the Commission's
proposal with a view to the establishing an effective framework
and securing equal treatment of all participants.
Germany immediately raised objections that the proposals
risked overstretching the ECB.
Bernstein said it was unknown at this point whether European
countries would support the proposal for the pan-European
supervision of banks, including putting the ECB in charge of
granting and rescinding bank licences.
Denmark's Nationalbank runs a fixed exchange-rate monetary
policy aimed at keeping the Danish crown currency steady within
a narrow band to the euro.
(Reporting by John Acher)