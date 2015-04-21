(Edits)
COPENHAGEN, April 21 Denmark passed legislation
on Tuesday banning bestiality, toughening a law that animal
rights activists feared was encouraging animal sex tourists to
visit the country.
The bill amends a previous ban on intercourse that harms
animals, something Farm Minister Dan Jorgensen argued was
difficult to prove.
"The current legislation does not protect the animals
enough. It's hard to prove that an animal suffers when a human
has sexual intercourse with it, and that is why we must give the
animal the benefit of the doubt," he wrote in an opinion piece.
Those voting for the bill said Denmark did not want to
remain the last northern European country where bestiality was
legal, as this was attracting animal sex tourists. Germany,
Norway, Sweden and Britain previously banned it.
"There are frequent reports of the occurrence of organised
animal sex shows, clubs and animal brothels in Denmark," the
Danish Ethical Council for Animals, an independent advisory
board under the food and agriculture ministry, said in a report,
while adding that it had not been able to verify the reports.
A 2011 Justice Ministry report surveyed veterinarians and
found 17 percent of them suspected that an animal they treated
had had intercourse with a human.
Animal rights campaigners including PETA (People for the
Ethical Treatment of Animals) petitioned Prime Minister Helle
Thorning-Schmidt and Jorgensen to amend the legislation.
