BRIEF-Varengold Bank: capital increase - new shares completely issued
* DGAP-ADHOC: VARENGOLD BANK AG: CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW SHARES COMPLETELY ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN Nov 29 Denmark sold 7.96 billion Danish crowns ($1.43 billion) worth of treasury bills at an overbid auction on Tuesday, the central bank said.
Bids for the three series of bills maturing in March, June and September 2012 totalled 21.18 billion crowns, the Nationalbank said.
Settlement is on Dec. 1.
($1 = 5.5709 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)
* DGAP-ADHOC: VARENGOLD BANK AG: CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW SHARES COMPLETELY ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, June 14 The Swedish Competition Authority said on Wednesday it had raided several insurance companies including one owned by Finland's Sampo as part of an investigation into suspected collusion over tendering for contracts.