COPENHAGEN Jan 21 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2025 and a 2039 government bond:

Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Jan 23, 2015

Previous Auction date Jan 21, 2015 Jan 7, 2015

Allotment price 113.00 110.68

Yield 0.51 0.72

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 6.15 5.83

Allotted (bln DKK) 1.65 2.03

Bid-to-cover ratio 3.73 2.88

Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2039 Settlement: Jan 23, 2015

Previous Auction date Jan 21, 2015 Nov 5, 2015

Allotment price 174.21 156.04

Yield 1.08 1.72

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 1.15 0.61

Allotted (bln DKK) 0.79 0.55

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.46 1.11

NOTE: The central bank said there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Teis Jensen)