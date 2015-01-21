BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
COPENHAGEN Jan 21 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2025 and a 2039 government bond:
Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Jan 23, 2015
Previous Auction date Jan 21, 2015 Jan 7, 2015
Allotment price 113.00 110.68
Yield 0.51 0.72
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 6.15 5.83
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.65 2.03
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.73 2.88
Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2039 Settlement: Jan 23, 2015
Previous Auction date Jan 21, 2015 Nov 5, 2015
Allotment price 174.21 156.04
Yield 1.08 1.72
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 1.15 0.61
Allotted (bln DKK) 0.79 0.55
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.46 1.11
NOTE: The central bank said there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Teis Jensen)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.