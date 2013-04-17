LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has revised guidance on its new three-year RegS/144a dollar benchmark bond to mid-swaps minus 3bp area as books approached USD2bn, a market source told IFR on Wednesday.

Previously, the Kingdom had started taking orders at mid-swaps minus 2bp via Barclays, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.

The bond is due to price later in the day. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)