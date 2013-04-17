LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is set to print a USD1.5bn three-year RegS/144a bond at mid-swaps minus 3bp on Wednesday, said a banker managing the deal.

The non-eurozone country started marketing bonds at mid-swaps minus 2bp area on Tuesday afternoon via Barclays, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, and revised guidance to mid-swaps minus 3bp area before books closed on Wednesday.

Orders were last heard approaching USD2bn, said a market source.

Allocations are out and the deal will price later in the day. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)