* Says to offer bond for first time on May 24
* Maximum offering at first auction 6 bln DKK
* Bond aimed to meet demand from pension sector
(Adds details, quotes)
COPENHAGEN, April 25 Denmark will offer up to 6
billion crowns ($1.06 billion) worth of a new inflation-linked
2023 government bond at a May 24 auction to help meet demand for
such securities from pension groups, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
Triple A-rated issuer Denmark has enjoyed good demand for
its bonds because the European debt crisis has led many
investors to diversify out of euro assets into securities of
non-euro countries.
The Nationalbank, which initially announced a plan to
introduce a new 10-year inflation-linked bond last year, said
the new inflation-linked bond would add to the potential demand
for Danish government securities.
The new bond will be linked to the Danish consumer price
index and will have a coupon of 0.1 percent, with annual
interest to be paid on Nov. 15, the bank said.
"The strategy is to build up the series to at least 20
billion crowns," the central bank said in a statement.
The bank's Government Debt Management department has
received indications of interest in Danish crown-denominated
inflation-linked bonds from Danish and foreign institutional
investors, the bank said.
Pension funds have shifted focus somewhat from providing
nominal returns to ensuring the long-term purchasing power of
pensions, the bank said.
"As a result, inflation-linked assets meet a rising
structural demand from the Danish pension sector, among others,"
it said.
The inflation-linked bond will be included in Denmark's key
on-the-run issues and, like them, will be offered regularly at
auctions, the bank said.
Bids can be submitted through the MTS Denmark auction system
on the day of the sale from 8:00 to 10:15 a.m. local time
(0600-0815 GMT), and results of the auction will be announced
within 10 minutes of the end of the sale, the bank said.
"The opening (of the new bond) is contingent on stable
market conditions," the Nationalbank said.
($1 = 5.6352 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)